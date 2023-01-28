Joshimath: No. of buildings with cracks hasn't increased in recent past; cracks noticed in 863 buildings

Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to land subsidence and landslides in the Joshimath town area of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said also informed about the work being done by the State Government for relief, rescue and permanent and temporary rehabilitation after land subsidence and landslides in the Joshimath town area.

"An amount of Rs 3.50 crore has been distributed to 233 affected landowners in Joshimath as interim relief. An amount of Rs 52.50 lakh has been distributed as immediate relief to 105 affected tenants," said Sinha.

Secretary Disaster Management said that the initial discharge of water in Joshimath which was 540 LPM on January 6, 2023, has currently reduced to 170 litres per minute (LPM).

He said that in the temporarily identified relief camps, Joshimath has a total of 661 rooms with a capacity of 2957 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2205 people.



"Till now cracks have been noticed in 863 buildings. The number of buildings with cracks has not increased," he said.

Sinha informed that one area or ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, two in Singhdhar, five in Manoharbagh and seven in Sunil. 181 buildings are located in an unsafe area.

"248 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security. The number of displaced family members is 900. 41 affected families have moved to relatives or rented houses," he added.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 has been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings. (ANI)

