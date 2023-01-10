Joshimath subsidence: Buildings marked unsafe to be demolished scientifically, says Chamoli DM

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday said buildings marked unsafe in Joshimath town will be demolished in a scientific manner, under the supervision of the team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.

Speaking to ANI, the Chamoli DM said the district administration was making preparations to demolish the big hotels that have been hit by landslides.

"The hotels and houses affected by the landslide and subsidence have been identified. Buildings in the unsafe zone have been vacated and civilians are also being shifted from the buffer zone in its vicinity. Scientists from CBRI Roorkee have been called in to demolish these buildings. The team of CBRI will reach Joshimath today and identify the buildings which need to be demolished. Under the guidance of experts, further action will be taken. Keeping all the aspects in mind, these buildings will be demolished," said Khurana.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required.

"Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action on their directions and advice," said the NDRF.

On Monday, District Magistrate informed that a central team was to arrive in Chamoli district to survey the damage wrought to properties by the land subsidence and suggest a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts.

"A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs will come to Joshimath on Tuesday. Demolition of buildings will start tomorrow under the supervision of the team of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee," Khurana had said earlier.



On Monday, a team from the Ministry of Jal Shakti also arrived at Joshimath.

The areas where the buildings will be demolished have been vacated by the administration after they were declared 'unsafe zones'.

The officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday and discussed relief and rescue operations.

The officials assured the chief minister of an investigation into the geographical condition of the Joshimath area and the causes of the landslide. The state administration was also assured of central in mobilising disaster relief.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli issued a bulletin related to disaster management in view of landslides in the Joshimath area.

According to the bulletin, cracks have been noticed in a total of 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area. In view of security, a total of 81 families have been temporarily displaced.

"Under Joshimath city area, 213 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with their capacities estimated at 1191. Also, 491 rooms/halls have been identified in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath area, with a combined capacity of 2,205," the bulletin said.

The administration has also distributed food kits and blankets to the affected families, as per their requirements along with the distribution of funds to procure essential household items.

A total of 63 food kits and 53 blankets have been made available for the affected locals. (ANI)

