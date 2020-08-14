Journalist allegedly dies of suicide in Ranchi, police say he was under stress

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A senior journalist allegedly died of suicide">suicide here and his body was found hanging at his residence, police said on Thursday adding that he was under stress for the past few days.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranchi, Naushad Alam on Thursday said: "A journalist has died by suicide">suicide by hanging himself at his residence. After talking to his wife, we have come to know that he was under stress for the past 4-5 days," Alam told reporters here.

The police official said that the deceased, PV Ramanujam had used a bedsheet to hang himself.

He further added that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the case further, and said that he has informed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police regarding the same.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

