Journalist arrested in Chennai over displaying anti-state govt books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A journalist of Makkal Seithi Maiyam publications was arrested on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between him and the office bearers of Booksellers' & Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI) at the Chennai Book Fair a day before.

At a stall in Chennai Book Fair, journalist Anbalagan sold books listing out the alleged corruption charges against the state government, particularly about the corruption of local administration minister SP Velumani.

Yesterday, BAPASI officials went to Anbalagan's stall and asked him to vacate stating that he cannot sell anti-government books. When he demanded a refund of the fee he paid for the stall, a quarrel ensued.

On Sunday morning, at 5 am Anbalagan was arrested from his home and charged with offences under non-bailable sections. (ANI)