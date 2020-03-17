Journalist, former RS member Patil Puttappa passes away

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Patil Puttappa breathed his last at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Hubli on Monday.

He was 99.

Born on January 14, 1921, Puttappa was a Rajya Sabha member from 1962 to 1974.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his grief over the demise of the veteran scribe.

"Patil Puttappa was at the forefront of the freedom struggle. He was a popular writer, journalist and a hardcore Kannada activist. Well known as 'Papu', he is the founder-editor of weekly Prapancha and also edited Navayuga. He also wrote columns in various dailies," the Chief Minister stated.

His contribution to the society is commendable, Yediyurappa said. (ANI)

