Journalist found dead in car in Kanpur, probe underway

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The body of a journalist was found on the backseat of a car near a canal at Barra police station area of Kanpur, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The police official while talking to the media said that "strangulation is suspected". The family of the deceased reported his disappearance on January 1.

"At Barra police station, we received information that an unidentified car is lying here. Officials from Barra Police station came here. A dead body was found on the backseat of a car. On further probe, the body was identified of Ashu Yadav. Barra Police station officials informed Rail Bazar Police station where the missing complaint of journalist Ashu Yadav was registered on January 1. Our forensic team visited here and as of now, strangulation is suspected," Deepak Kapoor, Kanpur South SSP said.



"Three police teams have been deployed on this case, CCTV footage is being extracted. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem," he added.

Further investigation in the case is going on, the official said. (ANI)





