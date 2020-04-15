Journalist tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A journalist, working with a newspaper, has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, District Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said on Wednesday.

"A journalist with a newspaper has been tested positive for the coronavirus in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh," said Dr Gupta.

In Himachal Pradesh, 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, including 13 cured and discharged and one death, said the Union Health Ministry.

The State Health Department said that 115 people were tested for COVID-19 in the State today, of which 23 were negative and the results of 92 are awaited. (ANI)

