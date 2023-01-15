"Journalists have the same respect as that of a teacher": Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that journalists must follow the basic values of accuracy, fairness, and objectivity while adding those who "tamper" with the news, cannot be called journalists.

"Today's journalists must follow the basic values of accuracy, fairness, objectivity, appropriateness of news and independence," said Rajnath Singh while also stating that the wrong news should not be published in the race to defeat your rivals or competitors.

"Journalists have the same respect in the country as a teacher. Anyone who tampers with the news, I believe he cannot be a journalist in any case".



Further clarifying, Rajnath Singh said," I do not say that the media should not criticize, but where there is a question of national interest, criticism for the sake of criticism is not right."

Rajnath Singh said that the media is an integral part of this country and society. In recent years we saw that the media played a very positive and constructive role as well. During the crisis of Corona, journalists acted like "Karmayogis" and also played an important role in the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Journalism has been one of the main pillars of protecting and strengthening democracy in this country.

"In the fight for freedom, journalism became such a powerful medium for information and communication that almost all the leaders involved in liberating the country had to publish their newspapers. It will not be an exaggeration if we say that the background of our independence was prepared by the newspapers and magazines," Rajnath Singh added while praising the media's role in the freedom struggle.

While addressing the event of the completion of 75 years of the national weekly, "Panchjanya", Rajnath Singh also said that the culmination of 75 years of 'Panchjanya' is a significant event in the Indian journalism world. (ANI)

