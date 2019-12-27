Journalists manhandled in Amaravati amid three capitals row

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Amid uproar over the proposed idea of multiple capitals in Andhra Pradesh, three media persons were allegedly manhandled on Friday at Uddandarayani Palem area of Amaravati.

The incident took place after BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana held a silent protest at the village against the three capital idea mooted by the state government for the purpose of 'decentralised development.'

Soon after BJP's Narayana left, the protestors got in a scuffle with few journalists who were trying to cover the demonstration.

A brawl broke out between the two sides after a remark allegedly made by a reporter infuriated the protestors.

Three media persons were left injured and a few nearby vehicles damaged.

Finally, the police rescued the media persons and moved them out of the place.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.' (ANI)

