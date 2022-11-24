Journalists threat case: Searches on at multiple locations in J&K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): Searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts were conducted on Thursday in connection with the 'online journalists threat' case, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.



Incriminating articles were recovered and seized, the police added.

The raids followed leads from searches conducted a few days ago in the same case, the police added.

Showkat Mota's residence in Srinagar; Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan's house in Srinagar; Haji Hayat's home in Pampore; Haji Hayat's office in Srinagar; Ishfaq Reshi's home in Badgam; Asif Dar's (based abroad) home and Saqib Magloo' place in Srinagar were among the premises searched, added the police. (ANI)

