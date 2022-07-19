Journalists Welfare Fund to be increased by Rs 2 crore, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the Journalists Welfare Fund (corpus fund) would be increased by Rs 2 crore, said the Chief Minister's Office.

"The media plays an important role in bringing the achievements of the government to the people. It is the responsibility of the Information Department to take all the achievements and welfare schemes of the government to the common man," said Dhami, added the CMO.

"It should be ensured that with better coordination with the media, all the achievements of the government reach the common people through various mediums," he stated, as per the CMO.

Earlier today, under the chairmanship of Dhami, a meeting of Journalists Welfare Fund was organized at the Secretariat.

Along with naming the pension given to the journalist as Chief Minister Journalist Pension Scheme, its rules should also be simplified, Dhami added.



Monthly assistance given to veteran journalists has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

He directed the senior officers of the Information Department to make a concrete plan for the welfare of journalists.

In the meeting today, an amount of Rs 36 lakh was approved from the Journalists Welfare Fund for the dependents of journalists and seriously ill journalists. It was decided in the meeting that in cases where the application forms are not yet complete, they should be given one more chance to complete the application form.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that keeping in mind the interests of journalists, the State Government is making efforts to provide them all possible facilities. They are aware of the problems of journalists, they try to solve these problems expeditiously.

The Chief Minister said that such meetings would be organized in future also to solve the problems of journalists.

Dhami said that in 2025, Uttarakhand will celebrate the silver jubilee of the state's establishment. The state government is trying to bring Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country in every field by 2025. All the departments have been asked to prepare a roadmap till 2025 and bring the works on the ground.

On this occasion Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar, Director General Information Ranveer Singh Chouhan, Additional Director Dr. Anil Chandola, Joint Director KS. Chauhan was present. (ANI)

