JP Nadda addresses concluding session of Rajasthan BJP Working Committee

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday addressed the concluding session of the Rajasthan BJP Working Committee.

Addressing the closing session of the working committee meeting held at Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, Nadda discussed several organisational issues.

Earlier in the day, Nadda was welcomed by BJP workers at many places after arriving in Jaipur.



The party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, Arun Singh, said party workers in Rajasthan should now get ready for the next phase of the 'Jan Aakrosh' programme, which will start in March.

Arun Singh said the BJP's Janakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan was very successful and now BJP workers will take to the streets against the government to highlight issues that locals had complained about in previous 'Jan Akrosh' yatras.

BJP state president Dr. Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, and senior leader Om Prakash Mathur were among those present at the working committee meeting. (ANI)

