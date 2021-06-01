JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur lay foundation stones of 2 PSA oxygen plants in Himachal's Hamirpur, Bilaspur

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday laid the foundation stone for two PSA oxygen plants at Hamirpur and Bilaspur.

The 2 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants of 140 litre per minute (LPM) will be set up each at Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur and at CHC Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

The leaders also flagged off 108 oxygen concentrators and 160 oxygen cylinders that will cater to over 330 hospital beds as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Nadda congratulated Thakur for strengthening the COVID-19 relief efforts and providing resources to Himachal Pradesh through the pandemic period. "A few weeks ago, we had flagged off 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units carrying COVID-19 relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

"Today we are laying the foundation for 2 PSA oxygen plants of 140 LPM each for Hamirpur and Bilaspur and also flagging off-108 oxygen concentrators, 160 oxygen Cylinders that will cater to over 330 hospital beds as part of our continuing COVID-19 relief efforts. The BJP and its karyakartas across the country are engaged in these efforts under the mantra of 'Seva hi Sangathan'. Everyone in their capacity is coming forward to provide assistance; we must continue this and ensure all our relief materials reach their intended beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh," the BJP Chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, "I am working to transform my parliamentary constituency into an oxygen bank. We will set up a total of 3 oxygen generation plants, along with providing 300 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders which will cater to 700 beds providing a robust supply of oxygen."

"Earlier, we had dispatched 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units carrying COVID-19 relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur asserted that Himachal Pradesh is fighting COVID-19 with determination and has relentlessly received support from Thakur.

"He (Anurag) had sent a large consignment of COVID-19 relief supplies a few weeks ago and together, we have ensured the state is fully equipped in its fight against COVID-19. Himachal Government is providing the best possible facilities towards treatment of COVID patients and started the Himachal Covid Care Mobile App. The state is amongst the top in India vis-vis vaccination drive," he said.

With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 50 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With this, the total cases have reached 2,80,47,534, and the daily positivity rate stands at 9.07 percent, which is less than 10 percent for the seventh consecutive day. Also, the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.04 percent. (ANI)