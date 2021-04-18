JP Nadda asks BJP workers to start 'Apna Booth, Corona Mukt' campaign

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with state party presidents and national office bearers over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In the virtual meeting, he asked party workers to start the 'Apna Booth, Corona Mukt' campaign.



He also urged the party workers to participate in public service wholeheartedly.

Under the campaign, BJP cadres will also help needy people in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 2,61,500 fresh cases and 1,501 COVID-related deaths.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316. (ANI)



