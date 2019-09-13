JP Nadda congratulates ABVP after win in DUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday congratulated the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its emphatic win over the other parties in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

"Congratulations to the ABVP on winning the three seats (president, vice-president, joint secretary) in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. These youth are the future of our country and every worker who comes from the Parishad is committed to the betterment of society and organisation," Nadda's congratulatory tweet to ABVP read.

Remembering his own association with the ABVP, Nadda added that the organisation helps students in growing in the right direction and expressed happiness at having been a part of it during his student days.

"This is the win of the nationalistic ideology amongst the students. In a student's life, ABVP, by kindling the flame of love for the nation makes one grow in the right direction and helps in making the dream of building a better India. I am very proud that I got to be a part of this family (ABVP) and work for it," his second tweet read.

The ABVP today swept the DUSU 2019 elections, bagging three seats while Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) only managed to win one seat.

ABVP candidates Akshit Dahiya (President), Pradeep Tanwar (Vice President) and Shivangi Kherwal (Joint Secretary) emerged victorious from the ABVP and Ashish Lamba (Secretary) won from the NSUI.

The voting percentage recorded in the DUSU elections was 39.90 per cent this year against the 44.46 per cent voter turnout last year.

For the DUSU president's post, Dahiya garnered 29,685 votes while NSUI's Chetna Tyagi finished second with 10,646 votes.

For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary.

Lamba, the sole winning NSUI candidate, secured 20,934 votes for the post of Secretary.

The main parties which were in the fray were Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA). (ANI)