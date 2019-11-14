New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders here on Wednesday.
BJP general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, national vice-president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, and Vijay Goel were present in the meeting.
The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year (ANI)
JP Nadda holds meeting with senior leaders on Delhi Legislative Assembly elections early next year
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:21 IST
New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders here on Wednesday.