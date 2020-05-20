JP Nadda lauds efforts of medical workers in making Ayushman Bharat a success

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that Ayushman Bharat crossed 1 crore beneficiaries in less than 2 years and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership towards making a "healthy India". He appreciated the efforts of medical workers in making Ayushman Bharat a success.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's flagship program, to ensure health for all, Ayushman Bharat has crossed 1 crore beneficiaries in less than 2 years. I am grateful to Hon'ble PM's leadership for this success in making a giant step towards a 'healthy India'. Congratulations to Ayushman National Health Authority (NHA)," Bharatiya Janta Party chief wrote on Twitter.

"The program has not only brought health care closer to people with health and wellness centers but has also given 5 lakh insurance cover to minimize the financial risk arising out of any major disease," Nadda added.

The BJP chief also expressed his gratitude towards health workers and other paramedical staff for making Ayushman Bharat a success.

"We are grateful to the endless effort and dedication of doctors, nurses, health workers, and paramedical staff for making this programme a success. Their commitment has helped us to make affordable, accessible healthcare a reality for all," he said. (ANI)