JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara during his two-day visit to the state to participate in the Joint National Working Committee.

Nadda who reached Patna on Saturday held a roadshow yesterday in the capital city.

This will be the first time that this meeting of the BJP is being held in Bihar.

The closing session will be held at Gyan Bhawan from 4 pm on Sunday. It will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah who will reach Patna at 1.30 p.m. Shah will participate in the closing ceremony along with Nadda.

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations.

The BJP is holding the 'Prawas Programme' as a part of which the party officials are staying in various Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback from the people.

Earlier, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and co-in charge for Bihar Harish Dwivedi said at a joint press conference that Nadda will be setting the tone on an inaugural day on July 30, while Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the function a day later, i.e., on July 31.



More than 400 officials and workers from various fronts will attend the meeting.

On July 31, Nadda will inaugurate BJP district offices in 16 districts from Patna BJP state office and lay the foundation stone for the construction of buildings in 7 districts.

While inaugurating the "Gram Sansad" program in Bihar's Patna, Nadda said that over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on a single portal.

Addressing the Bihar Gram Sansad Chapter-II program in Patna Nadda said, "Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping Rs 5.9 thousand crores has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan."

He further said, "In order to revamp our Panchayats, a single interface has been created. All the development agendas meant specifically for panchayats have been consolidated on a single portal. So that our Rural Development Minister can monitor progress on a computer screen sitting in one place."

During the program, the BJP leader said the "Gram Swaraj" was the idea of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The idea of Gram Swaraj was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have done the work to give it a shape by implementing it on the ideological background," Nadda said. (ANI)

