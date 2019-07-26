JP Nadda on two-day Haryana visit from Saturday

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Working President of BJP, JP Nadda is scheduled for a two-day visit to Haryana starting Saturday. He will take part in the party's core committee meetings with the state leadership.

On Sunday, he will participate in a plantation drive in Rohtak and will listen to the Prime Minister's radio program "Mann Ki Baat" with BJP workers.

Nadda will also hold talks with the state leaders about forming a strategy for the Vidhan Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held towards the end of the year in Haryana.

He will also take a review of the BJP's membership drive which is ongoing throughout the country.

Earlier on July 21, Nadda had visited Maharashtra and held talks with the BJP workers and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He had also visited Jharkhand and held talks with Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

State elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are scheduled to be held later this year. Nadda's visit to the three states has suggested the party's urge to retain power in the three states. (ANI)

