JP Nadda pays last respect to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal

Lambi (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday arrived at Lambi village in Punjab to pay his last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

People continued to pay their last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in his ancestral village.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also reached the Lambi village to pay his last respects.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab government announced a one-day holiday for all the state government offices in honour of the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

"All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut on Thursday (April 27)," the official order said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Chandigarh and went to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s office to pay his last respects.

In its official media bulletin, the Fortis Hospital stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

According to the party, Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab. (ANI)