Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, speaking at a press conference in Pushkar on Friday. Photo/ANI
JP Nadda, Ram Madhav, VHP chief to be present in 3-day meet at Pushkar

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:14 IST

Pushkar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda, party general secretary Ram Madhav, Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief and other dignitaries are among the 200 participants taking part in the All India Coordination Committee meeting, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar said on Friday.
"BJP working President JP Nadda, leader Ram Madhav and others including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad president, Swadeshi Jagran Manch chief, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh heads will be present in the meeting which begins from September 7," Kumar said at a press conference here.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and heads of over 35 organisations affiliated to the RSS will attend the three-day All India Coordination Committee meeting scheduled to be held between September 7 to 9 in Pushkar.
Speaking about the agenda for the meeting, Kumar said, "There will be an exchange of ideas in the meeting scheduled between September 7 and 9. We are going to discuss issues such as water problems, the issue of women security in the country amongst other topics. This is a routine yearly meeting."
He clarified that though the removal of Article 370, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had not been listed as the principal topics for the meeting but if any member wanted to raise these issues it would be welcome. (ANI)

