JP Nadda recovers from COVID-19, expresses gratitude to AIIMS director

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday informed that he and his family members have fully recovered from COVID-19, thanking AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and support.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda also thanked people for their wishes, prayers, and moral support during his illness.

"I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers, and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from COVID-19. We wholeheartedly thank Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dir AIIMS, and his team for their dedication and continued support in these challenging times," his tweet read.

Nadda was tested positive for novel coronavirus on December 13, after his visit to West Bengal during which his convoy was attacked. (ANI)