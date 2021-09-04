JP Nadda thanks people for making Jan Ashirwad Yatras successful

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday thanked the people of the country for their support and blessing to the party workers during Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

He said that during the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen

"Gratitude to the people of the country for giving immense support and blessings to the members of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet during Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen," Nadda tweeted.

It is a unique initiative undertaken by Nadda to disseminate the message of the central government. The Yatra which started on August 16 was aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. All the newly inducted 39 central ministers connected with the people and sought their Ashirwad (blessings).

The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties.

The yatra sought to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This was done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)