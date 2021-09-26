JP Nadda to virtually inaugurate BJP Mahila Morcha's two-day executive meeting today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will inaugurate the two-day national executive meet of the BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday to discuss the strategy and formulate the road map for the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states.

"BJP National President JP Nadda will address the BJP Mahila Morcha National Working Committee meeting tomorrow evening at 4 pm through video conferencing," tweeted the Office of JP Nadda in Hindi.



The two-day long meeting will be held in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.



BJP Mahila Morcha President, Vanathi Srinivasan said, "There will be a meeting of the office-bearers as well as a meeting of the national executives in which we will plan a road map for the coming six months including the upcoming elections in the five states of the country."

She said that the meeting will examine the programs to be organized on the occasion of the 75th year of independence and will also consider the strengthing of the organization at the booth level.

"JP Nadda, in his address, will talk about increasing women's participation and leadership. Apart from this, political proposals will be passed in the Mahila Morcha executive meeting, in which we will decide what Mahila Morcha wants from the government," said the National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj.

"On September 27, the Union State Minister of Railways and Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh will be present. BJP's National General Secretary, Dushyant Gautam will talk about the various programs and schemes launched by the Prime Minister for women and children," she added.

The event will also be attended by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

