JP Nadda to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be visiting Ayodhya on Wednesday morning, sources said on Tuesday.



Nadda will be accompanied by the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on his visit to the city.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

