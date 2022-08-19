JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Himachal, to attend several meetings

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday where he will hold meetings with the leaders of the state unit to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in Paonta Sahib. He will also attend the events organised in the state as Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

He will reach Himachal on Friday late evening and take part in various events in Sirmaur on Saturday.

Nadda will also hold meetings with the leaders of the state unit and will hold deliberations on poll strategy.

Notably, two leaders of the Congress party had joined the BJP recently. According to the sources, there are other leaders including former MLAs who want to join the BJP in the future.



Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur called on Nadda accompanied by Congress MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal who joined the BJP at the party's National headquarters in New Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, while citing the instances of breach of jinx in the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said that the BJP will form the government in the hill state again which is slated to go to polls later this year.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal would change the trend of alternate governments in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Uttarakhand is our neighbouring state which went to polls recently. No government was repeated in the state since its formation, but history was changed. The same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana was a state where we faced difficulties in saving our deposits earlier. Manohar Lal Khattar is leading the government since 2014 there. Elections are due here and we will change the trend too."

Himachal Pradesh came into being on April 15, 1948, after the merger of several princely states, and it achieved full statehood in 1971.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had launched the state-level programme 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' or 'Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation' at the historic Chaugan in Chamba.

A theme song on '75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh and a documentary based on 75 years of glorious history of Himachal Pradesh produced by the Information and Public Relations Department was also screened in July earlier this year. (ANI)

