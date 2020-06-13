JSOS students not allowed to continue course at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University: Allahabad HC

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has set aside the order of a single-judge bench and directed that students with certificates from a "bogus and fictitious organisation" cannot be allowed to continue pursuing their courses at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

A division bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal allowed a special appeal by the university against the order of a single-judge bench dated December 6, 2019.

"In the case, when it has been categorically established that the Jharkhand State Open School, Ranchi is a bogus and fictitious organisation, which has issued certificates to the respondents for 10+2 standard and the certificates are not valid certificates, no equity lies in favour of the respondents and, they cannot be permitted to continue their degree courses in the private institutions affiliated to the university," the division bench said in its order dated June 10.

The high court noted that it has been categorically established that the Jharkhand State

Open School (JSOS) in Ranchi is a bogus and fictitious organisation, which has issued certificates to the respondents for 10+2 standard and the certificates.

"The respondents knew fully well that the Jharkhand State Open School is not a recognised institution and it was running in small premises. It was for the respondents to find out the status of the said Open School from where they obtained the certificate of eligibility," the order said.

"They obtained the certificates to secure admissions in the private institutions affiliated to the appellant-University under the management quota, but certificates are neither valid nor legal," the order added.

Earlier, a single-judge bench of the high court had directed the university to permit the students to continue their studies.

The development had come after the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University cancelled the admissions of 371 JSOS students as it was not a registered board. Following this, a group of these students had approached the high court. (ANI)

