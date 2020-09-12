JSP chief lights lamp to protect Sanatana Dharma

Amaravati/Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan held a programme of lightning the lamps on Friday evening in Hyderabad to protect the Sanatana Dharma.

The programme is intended to show protest against the attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh and to protect the Sanatana Dharma.



The JSP chief and popular cinema hero Pawan Kalyan lit the lamp in his Hyderabad farmhouse. With the slogan "Save Dharma -Protect Communal Harmony", he performed dhyana (meditation) for some time.

The Bharati Janata Party (BJP) along with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Friday held a candle-light protest at the Ratham Centre here against Antarvedi Chariot burning.

Pawan Kalyan wished that everybody should work in the direction of protecting the Dharma. (ANI)

