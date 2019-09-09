JSP has agreed to all-party meeting to discuss uranium mining issue: V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has agreed to the idea of an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of uranium mining in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"There is a serious issue of uranium mining, not only in Telangana but in Andhra Pradesh as well. Department of Atomic Energy has already taken over Nallamala Forest in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, the state government's Forest Department has given the no-objection certificate (NOC)," said Rao while speaking to ANI.

"I met Kalyan on Monday. He has agreed to my point of view for having an all-party meeting to discuss the uranium mining issue. I have also written a letter to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers, stating that uranium mining should be stopped," he added.

Hanumantha further said the exploration of uranium will affect the civilians, especially who reside in the forest area. Not only residents but also animals will have to bear the brunt. Farmers might also suffer because wherever uranium is exposed, there will be no crop cultivation in that particular area, he said. (ANI)

