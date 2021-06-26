JSP leader alleges corruption by Vijayawada Municipality Mayor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and spokesperson Potina Venkata Mahesh has accused the recently elected Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Rayana Bhagyalakshmi of amassing Rs 3 crore from members by taking bribes from them after promising them posts in rural areas.

He further alleged that the VMC Mayor was indulging in corruption with the support of state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

According to Mahesh, Bhagyalakshmi collected Rs 2 lakh from 150 members, luring them with the promise of posts of Development Of Women And Children In Rural Areas (DWCRA) in the VMC.



He said he will reveal details, including Aadhaar numbers of those who had paid bribe amount for the jobs.

"How could Bhagyalakshmi, elected as mayor in March 2021, buy a costly car within two months of coming to power, even in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic?" the JSP leader asked.

The JSP leader also urged the state's Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to enquire into the matter.

Addressing media persons, Mahesh said, "The mayor has illegally collected Rs 3 crore for VMC's DWCRA posts. If you are following a strict procedure for Rs 5,000 salaried jobs of volunteers with notification, exam and an interview; on what basis were DWCRA posts salaried at Rs 18,000 alloted directly? Why weren't these 150 posts employed under an outsourcing agency? Isn't this a betrayal of the unemployed? The procedure followed, applications received, notification released should be disclosed or published. Was there even a notice issued in the office regarding this?"

The JSP leader said that if required he would go to court in this regard. (ANI)

