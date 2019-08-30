JSP leader Pawan Kalyan (File photo)
JSP leader Pawan Kalyan (File photo)

JSP will fight to keep Amaravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:29 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday assured the people living in the capital region that his party will fight to every extent to keep the capital status of Amaravati.
"Our party will not sit idle if injustice is done to the people. We will fight to any extent to keep Amaravati as the capital. If the government thinks that the previous TDP government had indulged in corruption, they should investigate and take action," Kalyan said.
The JSP leader was visiting the villages in Amaravati capital region.
"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should give clarification as people in the region are clueless of what might happen. We will continue to fight until the farmers get justice," he said.
The JSP chief said that his party is not against decentralisation.
"However, if the government acts on its every whim, we will not stay silent. If needed, we will even approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Kalyan added.
Kalyan said that it was not acceptable to causing inconvenience to the farmers in the name of irregularities by the past government.
"Reddy is still acting as the chief of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) not as the chief minister. The farmers in the area had not given their lands to the TDP but the state government," he said.
Several YSRCP leaders have also accused the previous state government led by N Chandrababu Naidu of corruption and insider trading in choosing Amaravati as the state capital.
"Several TDP leaders and their relatives have lands in or near the capital city. Insider trading was done and we will prove it," YSRCP spokesperson Manoj Kothari had said on Thursday.
TDP, on the other hand, has refuted the allegations saying the YSRCP is making baseless allegations and engaging in mud-slinging. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

