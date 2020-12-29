JSPL Foundation supports reconstruction of century-old school for girls at Mathura

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): JSPL Foundation has extended its support for the reconstruction of a century-old school for girls at Mathura, Sri Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College. The new building of 30,000 square feet with all new amenities can house approximately 5,000 girl children.

The foundation laying ceremony/Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the new building was held on December 27, 2020, according to an official release. The Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, Shallu Jindal attended the ceremony through virtual mode, according to a media release. The dilapidated old building of Sri Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College, Mathura would be replaced with a new building.

"Empowering the girl child with education is the best and the wisest option a nation could have in empowering itself. With the construction of the new building of the historic 114-year-old Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College, we are partnering for the promotion of girls' education and contributing to expanding the horizon of equitable and inclusive development of India," said Shallu Jindal.

The ceremony was held in presence of District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kranti Shekhar, Social Activist Priyal Bhardwaj, and various other dignitaries.

Sri Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College is a century-old school in Mathura spearheading the education of girl children, especially from the economically weaker, lower and lower-middle strata of the society in the region.



The new anti-seismic school Building will have approximately 30,000 sqft of construction area, with all new amenities, good quality toilets, a grand entrance to the school, and a Ramp for divyang. It can house approximately 5,000 girl child in two shifts.

The new school building has been designed after considering school management requirements, with being sympatric to availability of ample daylight and crosses air ventilation, better sanitation, and sewerage system, and good Vastu principles, with safety, and a grand iconic image. This new building will be three-storied and is being constructed aligned to the ancient local wisdom.

This will provide employment to locals especially during the present COVID-19 induced distress in the region.

This building is being designed, detailed, and executed with technical inputs from

JSPL Architecture-Construction and JRL Sonipat, a building and construction wing

of JSPL. The construction work of the building is expected to be completed within

one year time. (ANI)

