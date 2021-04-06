Jubling village in Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Parts of Jubling village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning.



The vehicular movement was partially disrupted following the snowfall as the area got covered in a thick blanket of snow.

In Shimla, the sky will partly be cloudy today with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 13.9 degrees Celsius and 19.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast agency has predicted that with a generally cloudy sky, the state may witness rain and thundershower in the evening. (ANI)

