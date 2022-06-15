Judge's daughter arrested for national-level shooter Sippy Sidhu's murder

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the daughter of Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu who was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2015.

The accused has been identified as Kalyani Singh, posted as an Assistant Professor at a Post Graduate Government College in Chandigarh.

On September 20, 2015, Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, also known as Sippy Sidhu, a national-level shooter was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 in Chandigarh.



CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2016, at the request of the Chandigarh Administration and had taken over the investigation related to the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh on the night of September 20, 2015 in Sector 27 in Chandigarh by unidentified persons.

The shooter had started his own Law firm in the name of /s Sippy Sidhu LLB at Mohali (Punjab).

During further investigation, the alleged involvement of the accused came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.

The arrested accused was produced on Wednesday in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days of police custody. (ANI)

