Judicial probe must be initiated into Lakhimpur incident: UP Congress Chief

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said that a judicial probe must take place into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers have lost their lives and several others are injured.

"There should be a judicial probe into the matter. Also, the victims must be provided with good treatment. BJP is trying to suppress the farmer's voices and brutalise them like Britishers." Lallu said.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has claimed that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son. However, Teni has denied such allegations saying that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

SKM issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons. Samyukt Kisan Morcha is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers at this point of time - Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised.



Lallu also demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be dismissed.

He also said that Congress will not tolerate the suppression of the farmers by BJP and it is by their side.

Defending his son, Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," Teni added while elaborating about the incident.

"During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire,"Teni told ANI in a phone call.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.

He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits. (ANI)

