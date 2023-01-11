Judiciary and Legislature should maintain separation of principal and balance of powers: Om Birla

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the Judiciary and Legislature should maintain the principle of separation and balance of power.

Om Birla in his address at the inaugural session of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur raised his concern and said that the legislatures in our country have always respected the powers and authority of the judiciary.

"The Presiding Officers of Legislatures have endeavoured to ensure that their relationship with the Judiciary is in accordance with the spirit and decorum of the Constitution. The Judiciary also needs to follow the principle of separation and balance of powers conferred by the Constitution among all institutions while exercising its constitutional mandate," Om Birla said.

He further added that the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - all three institutions draw their powers and jurisdiction from the constitution and each organ should work in harmony, trust and balance.



Expressing concerns about the questions of people's faith in legislative bodies, Birla said that there is a question mark about legislatures and people's representatives in the general public. We need to improve the image and productivity of the Legislatures. Also, Legislatures should be more disciplined, meaningful and dignified, he stated.

He noted that in the present context, there is a need to make Parliament and Legislatures more effective, responsive and productive. It is the responsibility of the Presiding Officers to give adequate opportunities for the expression of the hopes, expectations and concerns of the citizens through the people's representatives in the Legislature.

Mentioning about discipline and decorum of the legislative bodies, Birla also said: "In the changing scenario, there has been a decline in decency and dignity in Parliaments and State Legislatures, and in this context, it is our responsibility to think about these challenges and solve those problems. We need to take all parties and ensure dignity and decent behaviour in the House and make the House the centre of meaningful discussion".

Referring to India's G-20 chairmanship, the Lok Sabha speaker said, "Under the Presidentship of the G20 Group, India will strongly present the theme of its oldest democratic tradition and cultural diversity on the global forum. On the sidelines of G-20, the Parliament of India is also going to organize the P-20 conference of the parliaments of these countries, in which we will get an opportunity to showcase our rich democratic heritage on the global stage."

Notably, the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference began today in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, inaugurated by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. Besides, Om Birla, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr C.P. Joshi also addressed the inaugural session. (ANI)

