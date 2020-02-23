Judiciary custodian of values, rules and regulations: CJI

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Sunday said that the 'Judiciary is the custodian of values' and also of 'our rules and regulations'.

"India serves as a beacon of hope for the rights of 1.3 billion people. There are 17,500 courts and we have 22 languages and dialects which are spoken in the country," the CJI said at the valedictory function of the International Judicial Conference here.

On Saturday, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the conference, Bobde had said that if each citizen fulfills his fundamental duties, all the rights can be taken care of.

"A feature often neglected in our Constitution is Fundamental Duties. Mahatma Gandhi has also said that if everybody performs his duty, all rights are taken care of," he had said.

"The success of the Rule of Law in the country depends on how the Judiciary responds to challenges," added Bobde. (ANI)

