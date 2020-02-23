Judiciary in India has led progressive social transformation: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that the judiciary in India has led progressive social transformation through its decisions.

"In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been pro-active and progressive. From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," Kovind said at the valedictory session of the International Judicial Conference here.

"I am happy to note that the role of the judiciary in harmonising environmental protection and sustainable development is being given sharp focus in various countries," he added. (ANI)

