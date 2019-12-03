JuH ignored Rajeev Dhavan who was backbone of Ayodhya case: Advocate MR Shamshad

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Advocate MR Shamshad, the counsel for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Tuesday, condemned the ouster of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Ayodhya case.

The comment came after Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in Ayodhya land title dispute case, was sacked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind a day after it filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict in the case.

"It was their [Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind] duty to give appropriate time to Dhavan to see the petition. There was no hurry to take lead in the matter and ignore the person who was the backbone of the entire case," Shamshad told ANI.

The counsel said that every other Muslim party will persuade him to remain in the matter. "AIMPLB will persuade him. We are still finalising the draft [for review petition] and once it is prepared, he will be consulted".

Earlier today, Shamshad also took to the micro-blogging website to share his sentiments. "Dhavan has put his heart and soul in the matter and has been the main counsel for all the six-seven Muslim Parties. Because of one Party, the other Parties shall not run away from."

AIMPLB through its Twitter handle condemned his ouster and stated, "We are indebted to the senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable efforts in the Babri Masjid case. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed". (ANI)

