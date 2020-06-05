June is crucial for state to fight COVID-19: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the month of June is very crucial for the state in view of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also asked people to practice self-restraint by following the guidelines.

"Relaxation in lockdown does not mean that there is no threat of coronavirus; don't make this mistake, as I had said earlier that this month of June is very crucial for all of us," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state through video conference.

"Coming 25 days are very critical for us due to the return of the around 5 lakh people to home from outside the State, and the advent of monsoon, which is very prone to cold, cough and flu so we need to be extra cautious, and the spread of the disease will depend on how efficiently people follow the guidelines related to the COVID-19 during this month" Patnaik added.

Chief Minister further stated that state government has announced weekend shut down in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of home in the month of June, it means the people will be restricted from coronavirus as they will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June.

"Similarly 10 hours night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will restrain the people for 300 hours in a month, it means both lockdown and night curfew will restrict the people indoors for 17 days in a month, which will help to check COVID-19 spread to great extent," the CM noted.

The state government had earlier imposed 'weekend shutdown' in the month of June in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir with relaxation only for emergency and public services.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, training institutions/coaching centres shall remain closed till July 31 in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

