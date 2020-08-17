Jungle Raj at its peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Community violence and Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh are at "its peak" at present, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

In a tweet citing a media report, the former Congress president said, "Violence against community groups, rape is at a peak. Jungle Raj is at the peak."

Calling the incident of the killing of Sarpanch Satyamev as terrible, he further passed condolences to the family of the deceased sarpanch.

"Now another terrible incident - Sarpanch Satyamev turned out to be a Dalit and called 'Na' due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family members of Satyamev Ji," he further tweeted.

This tweet comes in response after a Dalit sarpanch was murdered on Friday allegedly by upper castes, according to reports. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The police stated that the National Security Act will be invoked against two men accused of the gangrape of the 13-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. (ANI)

