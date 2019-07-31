Junior doctor found dead in Delhi, probe on

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A junior doctor was found dead after allegedly committing suicide in Lajpat Nagar area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhanshu Singh (30), a junior doctor and a student at Safdarjung hospital since 2017. He was a native of Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh and residing in Lajpat Nagar since May last year.

Police received information at 8:51 am today from the deceased's friend Rudra that foul smell is coming from a flat in Lajpat Nagar-l.

After returning from his native place Goa, Rudra (27) noticed a foul smell from his friend's room. He immediately called Sudhanshu's sister who resides in Gurugram.

On forcefully opening the door, Sudhanshu was found lying on the mattress in decomposed condition by his sister and friend. An injection was found in Sudhanshu's right hand and empty vials of some medicine were also found from the dustbin.

As per enquiry from Safdarjung hospital, Sudhanshu performed his duty till Sunday morning and after that, he did not turn up on Monday.

An investigation under Section 174 CrPC is underway. (ANI)

