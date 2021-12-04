Junior doctors boycott work in Medical college in Agra demanding expedite NEET counselling

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): As a part of nationwide protest demanding the filling up of vacancies for junior doctors in medical colleges ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19, Grade 2 and Grade 3 doctors boycotted the work at the SN Medical Colleges for the past seven days in Agra.



The protesting doctors demand that ahead of possible third COVID-19, the government should expedite the process of filling up vacancies of junior doctors in all the medical colleges across the country.

Dr Ayush Kapoor, SN Medical College, said, "We are working with almost one-third of the strength. We demanded to expedite the process of expediting the NEET counselling. The NEET exam was conducted in September."

In Hyderabad, Resident doctors at Osmania Medical College staged a protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling. (ANI)

