The junior doctors of Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada held a rally against NMC Bill on Thursday. Photo/ANI
The junior doctors of Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada held a rally against NMC Bill on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Junior doctors protest against NMC bill in Vijayawada

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Junior doctors of Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada held a rally against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill on Thursday demanding amendments to be made in three clauses.
Agitating doctors pressed for the government to quash the proposed six months of training and certification of community health workers in the Bill.
"Today we are here for a silent protest rally against the NMC Bill which was passed five days back. We want a few amendments in the bill. We are not comfortable with three clauses which are in the Bill," said Secretary of the Junior Doctors Association, Dr Alicia.
"One clause states a NEXT exam, in which they have not given any clear criteria. It is not clear whether it will be a theory exam or practical. Without giving any details how do they expect us to write an exam," she added.
The second, Alicia says, is a clause on community health providers in which a person who has completed class 12 can take up a course of six months and practice modern medicine whereas doctors study for six years.
"In the third clause, a commission has been constituted in which the percentage of doctors is only five per cent which is unjustifiable to us as. A non-medical representative cannot find solutions to our problems," she said.
The doctors also want the government to quash the privatisation of medical seats as according to them, it will hamper the quality of doctors produced every year.
The strike will continue till the government accepts their demands and makes amendment in the Bill passed, Alicia said.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed the NMC Bill this week which seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI).
It provides for the repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. The Bill provides that the common final year MBBS exam be known as NEXT which would serve as a licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:50 IST

JD(U) make a U-turn on Article 370, says 'once a law is made all...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Making a u-turn, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), which opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and other steps on jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday said "once a law is made all should accept it and move on".

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:48 IST

NMC Bill has got President's nod: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI):The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, against which there have been protests in the country, has received Presidential assent making it into a law.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:38 IST

Azad's remark disturbing, questions integrity of Kashmiris:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, on Thursday lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad for accusing NSA Ajit Doval of buying support of people of Kashmir and stated that the Congress leader's remarks are disturbing and question the integrity of Kashmi

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:37 IST

MP: High alert in 50 villages after gates of Satpura Dam opened

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A high alert has been sounded in 50 villages in Chopna and Loniya areas of Madhya Pradesh after seven gates of Satpura Dam were opened due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: Four-year-old killed in house collapse due to heavy rains

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Two people, including a four-year-old, were killed while five were injured on Thursday in two house collapse incidents in Bastar district following flooding after incessant downpour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:23 IST

Saradha scam: ED grills TMC MP Satabdi Roy

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy at its Salt Lake office here on Thursday in connection with the Saradha scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:17 IST

Indore man arrested, paraded by police for thrashing minor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Police arrested and paraded a man for allegedly thrashing a minor boy in Indore on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:16 IST

DCW seeks details of police action in acid attack case

New Delhi [India], Aug 08 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the investigation of a case where a girl was subjected to acid attack here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:15 IST

UP: Body of 8-year-old boy found in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Body of an eight-year-old boy, who was allegedly stabbed to death after being sexually assaulted, was found near Raghopur village area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:13 IST

Asking questions is crime, so won't say anything: C'garh CM on...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday took a jibe at the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370, saying he will not say anything about it as "asking questions is a crime now."

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:12 IST

Pramod Sawant in Piyush Goyal's five-CM delegation which will...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be a part of the five-CM delegation led by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, which will leave for the Russian city of Vladivostok on August 12, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Fadnavis conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Sangli, Kolhapur

Sangli/Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation.

Read More
iocl