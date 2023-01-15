Just 90 days of the Karnataka govt's life is left, says Congress leader Saleem Ahmed

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Congress leader Saleem Ahmed on Saturday lashed out against the Karnataka government and claimed that the "life" left of the government is just "90 days", apparently referring to the Assembly polls which will be held in three months.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "This is a worthless government. It doesn't think about the poor. But, our commitment is that we will be reaching out to the poor people."

Intensifying his attacks further, he said he alleged that BJP is a party of "goons" and "frauds".



"The way BJP is running government here, is very unfortunate. It is a party full of goons and frauds and 'dalaals'. The life of this government is just the next 90 days," he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the press conference said that the upcoming budget won't be a regular budget, but an election manifesto.

Responding to the arrest of human trafficking kingpin 'Santro Ravi', Siddaramaiah said that let the police find out who all are behind the arrest.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the year 2023. (ANI)

