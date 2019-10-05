Representative image
Representative image

Justdial informs DCW about over 5000 massage centres being listed in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Over 5000 spas and massage centres are listed as operational in the national capital, JustDial said in a written reply to Delhi Commission for Women, which had sought information pertaining to the registration of spa centers on the online portal.
Highlighting the contrast, DCW on Saturday said that according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, there are only 498 spas registered in Delhi.
The revelations come after the commission had issued a notice to JustDial after it was informed that several advertisements of spa and massage centres were available on the website.
In a press statement issued by DCW, the commission has claimed that the difference between the number of listed centers and registered centres points towards a lot of illegal massage centers being operated in the city.
"It is obvious that thousands of illegal spa and massage centres are operating illegally in the Capital," read a statement by the DCW.
While the company has informed the approximate number of the spa operating in the Capital, it has sought six weeks' time to collate the data. Further, they have stated that they are checking their internal policies and taking necessary approvals for providing the data as it may include 'sensitive personal information'.
Speaking on the issue, DCW chief Swati Maliwal corned MCD and said, "Just imagine that over 5000 spas are operating in the Capital when the MCDs claim to have licensed less than 500! That when the licensing mechanism of MCD is a complete farce and physical on-site inspections are also not carried out by them before giving the license. What more proof is required that several illegal spas are operating in the Capital? Also till date, no advisory has been issued by any MCD against cross-gender massage." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:09 IST

PM Modi lauds Shiekh Hasina for 'zero tolerance' on terrorism,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed to India that Bangladesh's fight against terrorism and extremism will continue and said its soil will not find space for any anti-India activity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Case against eminent personalities over letter to PM, not on...

Luckow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday clarified that the central government has not registered any case against the eminent personalities who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incidents of mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:55 IST

'An ongoing process', says India after Bangladesh raises NRC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Congress facing existential crisis, 'big leaders' in Haryana...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who tendered his resignation from party's primary membership on Saturday, has targeted his rivals within the party saying "big leaders" will face defeat in the assembly polls and they were contributing to the dream of those who wa

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Narada sting case: CBI summons whistleblower Mathew Samuel

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Whistleblower in the Narada sting case, Mathew Samuel, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:47 IST

Aarey Row: Sanjay Nirupam requests govt. to stop cutting trees,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday urged the government to immediately stop cutting trees in the Aarey colony outlining that it will destroy future generations of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:44 IST

Drop sedition case against 49 intellectuals who wrote to PM : MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that the case against 49 known personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be dropped.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:41 IST

Aarey Colony row: Bombay HC refuses to hear urgently plea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony area of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:40 IST

K'taka: Tiger and Lion Safari authorities extend visiting hours...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): One of the most visited destinations in Shivamogga, the popular Tiger and Lion Safari situated on the busy Bengaluru-Honnavara highway, is losing visitors due to the recent floods and prevailing monkey fever. The safari authorities have therefore extended t

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:33 IST

Delhi: Post-nuptials woman discovers husband unemployed, already...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was duped by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and got married to her while hiding his already married status and making fake claims of employability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:26 IST

Gujarat: Senior Cong leader Badruddin Shaikh resigns from all party posts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh on Saturday resigned from all party posts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:23 IST

Unnao rape survivor's mother cross-examined by court over...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A local court in Delhi on Saturday cross-examined the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in connection with the custodial death of her father.

Read More
iocl