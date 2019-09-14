Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Justice B Siva Sankara Rao took charge as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. His term of office will be for three years.
Rao was the judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court before bifurcation of the state and retired as a judge of Telangana High Court.
Andhra Pradesh High Court acting Chief Justice has recommended the name of Justice B Siva Sankara Rao for the post in accordance with the State Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act 2019.
The state had earlier, passed legislation to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under Judicial Preview by a High Court Judge and requested the High Court acting Chief Justice to suggest the name of a judge.
Andhra Pradesh High Court Acting Chief Justice Ch Praveen Kumar has recommended B Siva Sankara Rao as Chairman of JRC, after a request from the state government. (ANI)
Justice B Siva Sankara Rao takes charge as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of AP
ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:53 IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Justice B Siva Sankara Rao took charge as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. His term of office will be for three years.