Justice Chandrachud bench of SC will hear plea to declare 'Ram Setu' national heritage monument

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing a plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader seeking direction to the Centre to declare 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument.

Swamy mentioned the matter for an early listing of the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, which asked him to mention it before the bench of Justice DY Chandrachud.

Swamy theen mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud told Swamy that he would consult with the other judges on the bench and list the matter for hearing.

Swamy had mentioned the matter for an early listing of the case on many occasions.



Earlier, Swamy submitted that the issue is pending for a long time and an urgent hearing is required.

In his plea, Swamy urged the apex court to pass an order and direct the "Union of India along with National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

He has also urged the top court to pass an order and direct the "Union of India to engage Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India to conduct a detailed survey in respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

Swamy said that he has already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of 'Ram Setu' and added that the union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand to declare the Setu as a national heritage monument but subsequently nothing happened.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

