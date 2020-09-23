Justice Department releases first e-edition of success stories on Tele-Law programme

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Union Department of Justice has released "Tele-Law - Reaching the unreached voices of the beneficiaries", its first booklet of the real-life success stories on the Tele-Law programme.

Tele-Law programme is an initiative harnesses smart technology to connect the indigent, down-trodden, vulnerable, unreached groups and communities with Panel Lawyers for seeking timely and valuable legal advice.

"To commemorate the journey of its Tele-Law programme, the Department of Justice has released its first booklet "Tele-Law - Reaching the Unreached, "Voices of the beneficiaries" that is a captivating readable collection of the real-life stories of the beneficiaries and assistance received under the Tele-Law programme to resolve disputes that affect their day to day to living," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

The programme enables advice to more than three lakh beneficiaries in remote areas across 260 districts including 115 aspirational districts of 29 States and Union Territories.

It said that the booklet unfolds the role of paralegal volunteers, village level entrepreneurs in educating and encouraging villagers to seek legal advice as an essential component of legal aid.



"It successfully breaks the myths and fears of the common man in the resolution of their disputes through alternate dispute mechanism. In very simple narratives it uncovers six categories namely fighting injustice, resolution of property disputes, relief to COVID distressed, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles and action against domestic abuse," the statement said.

"Embarking on the 'Digital India Vision' of the Government of India, the Department of Justice has been harnessing "emerging" and "indigenous" digital platforms to accelerate and make access to justice a reality for all," it added.

The Ministry said that the Tele-Law programme was launched in the year 2017 to address cases at the pre-litigation stage and added that under this programme, smart technology of video conferencing, telephone /instant calling facilities available at the vast network of common service centres at the Panchayat level are used to connect the "unreached groups and communities" with the panel lawyers for seeking timely and valuable legal advice.

Designed to facilitate early detection, intervention and prevention of the legal problems, the Tele-Law service is proactively outreached to groups and communities. These grassroots soldiers have been equipped with a mobile application to pre-register and schedule appointments of the applicants during their field activity.

"Dedicated pool of lawyers have been empanelled to provide continued legal advice and consultation to the beneficiaries. Enriching IEC has been uploaded on its public portal that may be accessed on https://www.tele-law.in/. Separate Dashboard has been developed for capturing real-time data and the nature of advice rendered. In order to ensure district-level granularity in the near future, data is also being pushed to the PMO Prayas Portal," the statement said.

Aspiring to cover all the districts in the country and endeavouring to establish Tele-Law as an incredible pillar in the chain of legal aid, the Department of Justice will continue to showcase such empowering stories of change agents on a quarterly basis, it added. (ANI)

