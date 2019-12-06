Justice has been done, says father of Telangana rape survivor after accused killed in police encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI) After all four rape accused were gunned down in police encounter on Friday, the father of the veterinarian who was raped and murdered said that justice has been done.

"Whatever they (police) are saying is right. Justice has been done. My daughter will not come back but this will create fear in the minds of others and they will deter from committing such crimes. CM KCR has set up a fast track court. The trail in the case was underway meanwhile they were killed in the encounter," he told reporters here.

"It was not an encounter, police fired upon them in their safety. They (accused) took away weapons of police," he added.

Speaking further victim's father said: "If something happens to anyone, the country should stand with them in their support. That's why I got justice."

According to police, all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot on Friday morning.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)